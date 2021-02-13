ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $830,706.92 and $8,780.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 118.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.70 or 0.00249929 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00076689 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000711 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

