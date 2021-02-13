Exeter Financial LLC Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Exeter Financial LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.0% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 35,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 18,138 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.91.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.39. 2,563,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,948,407. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.38. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The firm has a market cap of $141.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.