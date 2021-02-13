Exeter Financial LLC Sells 831 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Exeter Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,863 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 3.7% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $655,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 7.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of Target by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.48.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.43. 1,821,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,686,548. The firm has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.07. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

