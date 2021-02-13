Expanse Trading Up 55.1% Over Last 7 Days (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 55.1% higher against the dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $68,643.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,153.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,814.51 or 0.03848060 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $224.84 or 0.00476810 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.92 or 0.01354969 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.32 or 0.00552071 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.51 or 0.00499448 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.29 or 0.00369611 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00033939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002950 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

