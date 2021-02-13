Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.81 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will post sales of $101.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.10 million to $102.52 million. Exponent posted sales of $99.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $408.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $405.08 million to $411.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $443.37 million, with estimates ranging from $437.54 million to $449.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $640,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,374,279.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,606 shares of company stock valued at $14,232,936. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $94.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.99. Exponent has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $97.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.67%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

