Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.01). Extended Stay America reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Extended Stay America.

STAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of STAY traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,840. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. Extended Stay America’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

