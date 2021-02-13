Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 106.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,673 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of Extended Stay America worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,726 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,404,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,737,000 after purchasing an additional 166,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

STAY opened at $15.59 on Friday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $15.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.25.

STAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.72.

Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

