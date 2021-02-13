Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $61.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

