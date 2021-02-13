Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,642 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $50.52 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $61.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

