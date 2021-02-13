EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.15

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and traded as high as $7.34. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 104,176 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on EYEG. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $16.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $32.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 1,531,101 shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $8,007,658.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYEG)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

