Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Down 44.6% in January

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the January 14th total of 177,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 81,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,135. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $173.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.27. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $7.72.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EYEN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the third quarter worth $51,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the third quarter worth $41,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

