F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Short Interest Update

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the January 14th total of 25,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSTX. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSTX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,576. F-star Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.58.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company plans for the initiation of a Phase I, open label, first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1.

