Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,338 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 0.7% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,974,601,000 after buying an additional 179,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Facebook by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $3,508,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $500,171.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,531,444.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,494,386 shares of company stock worth $405,356,641. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,097,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,710,680. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.09 and a 200-day moving average of $269.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $770.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.