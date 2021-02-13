Faceter Market Capitalization Tops $315,941.92 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Faceter has a market cap of $315,941.92 and approximately $473.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar. One Faceter token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00065396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $499.22 or 0.01060456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00054921 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.71 or 0.05622197 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00026657 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00019137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 tokens. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

