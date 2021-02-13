Factom 1-Day Volume Tops $319,425.00 (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Factom coin can now be bought for about $2.61 or 0.00005490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Factom has a market capitalization of $25.09 million and approximately $319,425.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Factom has traded up 73.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00059676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.17 or 0.00273933 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00088182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00088137 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00088049 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,619.98 or 0.96006695 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00062936 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom’s genesis date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,618,781 coins. The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

Factom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

