FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $4,033,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $627,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $316.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.07. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total value of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,602 shares of company stock worth $2,123,184 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

