FansTime Market Capitalization Tops $1.81 Million (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 22.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 45% higher against the dollar. FansTime has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00064948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $499.65 or 0.01063450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00054846 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.24 or 0.05576947 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00026865 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00019035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars.

