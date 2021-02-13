FantasyGold Achieves Market Capitalization of $131,121.30 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $131,121.30 and approximately $2.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FantasyGold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded 134.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00059434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.53 or 0.00280440 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00095379 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00089778 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00088359 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,863.29 or 0.97786069 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00062573 BTC.

FantasyGold Token Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

