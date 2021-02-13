Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 670.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 498.0% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.47 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $136.50.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fastly in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Pritchard Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,168.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 9,319 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $732,287.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,293,457.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,960,922 over the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

