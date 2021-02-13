Feathercoin Price Hits $0.0370 on Major Exchanges (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a market cap of $8.75 million and $73,328.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010697 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

