Feellike (FLL) Price Hits $0.0801 on Top Exchanges

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Feellike has a total market cap of $142,963.34 and $28.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike token can now be bought for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00059420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.00272517 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00088969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00086863 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00088422 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00063165 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,340.13 or 0.95755661 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Token Trading

Feellike can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

