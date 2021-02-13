Ferguson plc (FERG.L) (LON:FERG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ferguson plc (FERG.L) (LON:FERG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,853.29 ($89.54).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ferguson plc (FERG.L) from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ferguson plc (FERG.L) from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,700 ($113.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of FERG opened at GBX 8,920 ($116.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,948.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,104. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,516 ($124.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £20.07 billion and a PE ratio of 21.06.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

