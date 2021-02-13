Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Societe Generale upped their price target on Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Italy boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 40.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 1,828,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,311,000 after acquiring an additional 529,516 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,599,000 after buying an additional 148,651 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,159,000 after buying an additional 61,792 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ferrari by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 712,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,492,000 after buying an additional 29,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,137,000 after buying an additional 170,747 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RACE opened at $205.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.20. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $127.73 and a 52-week high of $233.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 66.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

