Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $228.59

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $228.59 and traded as high as $322.00. Ferrexpo shares last traded at $320.20, with a volume of 1,186,425 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 309.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 228.59. The stock has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.07. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

