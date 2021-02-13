Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 774,300 shares, an increase of 94.7% from the January 14th total of 397,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 7.2% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 250,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,826 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 52.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 91,467 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 257,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,025. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $547.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.92. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $262.67 million for the quarter.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

