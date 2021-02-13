Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 774,300 shares, an increase of 94.7% from the January 14th total of 397,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 7.2% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 250,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,826 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 52.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 91,467 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 257,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GSM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,025. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $547.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.92. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.49.
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
