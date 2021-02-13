Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,417.61

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,417.61 and traded as high as $2,489.80. Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at $2,423.00, with a volume of 165,299 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,184.44 ($28.54).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,417.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,287.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

