FFP Partners (OTCMKTS:XXFPL) versus Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Critical Survey

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) and FFP Partners (OTCMKTS:XXFPL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lazydays and FFP Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays $644.91 million 0.31 $710,000.00 N/A N/A FFP Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lazydays has higher revenue and earnings than FFP Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.8% of Lazydays shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Lazydays shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of FFP Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Lazydays has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFP Partners has a beta of 6.56, suggesting that its stock price is 556% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lazydays and FFP Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays 0 0 1 0 3.00 FFP Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lazydays presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 27.33%. Given Lazydays’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lazydays is more favorable than FFP Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Lazydays and FFP Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays 2.89% 26.76% 5.38% FFP Partners N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lazydays beats FFP Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. In addition, the company arranges financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources; and offers various third-party protection plans and services to the purchasers of its RVs. It operates dealerships locations at The Villages, Florida; Tucson, Arizona; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Loveland and Denver, Colorado. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Seffner, Florida.

About FFP Partners

FFP Partners, L.P. operates as a limited partnership firm. Its sole general partner is FFP Real Estate Trust whose real properties are owned, and its rental activities are conducted, by FFP Properties, its operating subsidiary. The company owns a 60% partnership interest in FFP Properties and serves as its sole general partner. FFP Partners was founded in 1986.

