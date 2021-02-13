Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCAU. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. AlphaValue raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Italy boosted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 21.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 13,342,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,520,000 after buying an additional 2,369,456 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,508,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,929,000 after buying an additional 1,798,931 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,788,000 after purchasing an additional 525,741 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,103,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,969,000 after purchasing an additional 117,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 422.7% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,092,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,346,000 after purchasing an additional 883,205 shares during the last quarter.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.65, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $2.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

