Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.55

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.55 and traded as high as $13.95. Fidus Investment shares last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 182,106 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on FDUS shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 29.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 71,607 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth $154,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth $111,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 628,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 6.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

