Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSAM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSAM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FSAM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. 38,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,800. Fifth Street Asset Management has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22.
Fifth Street Asset Management Company Profile
