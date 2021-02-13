Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSAM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSAM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSAM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. 38,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,800. Fifth Street Asset Management has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22.

Get Fifth Street Asset Management alerts:

Fifth Street Asset Management Company Profile

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Street Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Street Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.