FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Short Interest Update

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 113.1% from the January 14th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FXCNY stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. FIH Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51.

Get FIH Mobile alerts:

About FIH Mobile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for FIH Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.