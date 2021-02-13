Financial Analysis: Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) & Internap (OTCMKTS:INAPQ)

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) and Internap (OTCMKTS:INAPQ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Health Catalyst and Internap’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $154.94 million 14.72 -$60.10 million ($1.42) -37.80 Internap $291.51 million 0.01 -$138.25 million N/A N/A

Health Catalyst has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Internap.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and Internap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -48.17% -25.57% -14.56% Internap N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Health Catalyst and Internap, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 0 9 1 3.10 Internap 0 0 0 0 N/A

Health Catalyst currently has a consensus target price of $42.54, suggesting a potential downside of 20.76%. Given Health Catalyst’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Internap.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Internap shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Health Catalyst beats Internap on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Internap Company Profile

InterNAP Network Services Corp is a provider of high performance Internet connectivity services targeted at businesses seeking to maximize the performance of mission-critical Internet-based applications. Customers connected to one of their service points have their data optimally routed to and from destinations on the Internet using their overlay network, which analyzes the traffic situation on the multiplicity of networks that comprise the Internet and delivers mission-critical information and communications faster and more reliably.

