Financial Contrast: Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) versus Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX)

Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Taronis Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Taronis Technologies and Brooks Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taronis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Brooks Automation 0 2 6 0 2.75

Brooks Automation has a consensus target price of $79.38, suggesting a potential downside of 12.71%. Given Brooks Automation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brooks Automation is more favorable than Taronis Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Taronis Technologies and Brooks Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taronis Technologies N/A N/A N/A Brooks Automation 7.23% 7.95% 6.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taronis Technologies and Brooks Automation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taronis Technologies $9.71 million 1.15 -$15.04 million N/A N/A Brooks Automation $897.27 million 7.52 $64.85 million $1.26 72.17

Brooks Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Taronis Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Taronis Technologies has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brooks Automation beats Taronis Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taronis Technologies Company Profile

Taronis Technologies, Inc., a technology-based company, focuses on addressing the constraints on natural resources primarily in the United States. The company offers MagneGas, a hydrogen-based synthetic fuel that is used as an alternative to acetylene and other natural gas derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses. It also provides Plasma Arc Flow System for MagneGas production, or water decontamination and sterilization. In addition, the company sells and licenses its proprietary plasma arc technology for gasification and the processing of liquid waste. It distributes and sells MagneGas fuel, and other gases and welding supplies through retail locations. The company was formerly known as MagneGas Applied Technology Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Taronis Technologies, Inc. in January 2019. Taronis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Peoria, Arizona.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services. Its products include atmospheric and vacuum robots, robotic modules, and tool automation systems that offer precision handling and clean wafer environments; and automated cleaning and inspection systems for wafer carriers, reticle pod cleaners, and stockers. It also offers repair and refurbishment, diagnostics, and installation services, as well as spare parts and productivity enhancement upgrade services. The Brooks Life Sciences Services segment provides gene sequencing and gene synthesis services, including next generation sequencing, sanger sequencing, gene synthesis, bioinformatics, and good laboratory practices regulatory services; on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample transport and collection relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery, and business continuity, as well as project management and consulting services; and sample intelligence software solutions and integration of customer technology. The Brooks Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold storage systems; consumables, such as various formats of racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils used for the storage and handling of samples in cold storage environments; and instruments used for labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, and piercing tubes and plates. The company serves semiconductor capital equipment and life sciences sample management markets in approximately 50 countries. Brooks Automation, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

