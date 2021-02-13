Financial Contrast: H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) versus Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for H-CYTE and Alphatec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A Alphatec 0 0 7 0 3.00

Alphatec has a consensus target price of $14.71, suggesting a potential downside of 10.33%. Given Alphatec’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alphatec is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.8% of Alphatec shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of H-CYTE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Alphatec shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

H-CYTE has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphatec has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares H-CYTE and Alphatec’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H-CYTE $8.35 million 2.06 -$29.81 million N/A N/A Alphatec $113.43 million 11.35 -$57.00 million ($1.09) -15.06

H-CYTE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alphatec.

Profitability

This table compares H-CYTE and Alphatec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H-CYTE -653.00% N/A -672.48% Alphatec -51.95% -266.45% -40.80%

Summary

Alphatec beats H-CYTE on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

H-CYTE Company Profile

H-CYTE, Inc., a medical biosciences company, develops and implements various treatment options in regenerative medicine to treat chronic lung diseases. It engages in the development of L-CYTE-01 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy. It also provides Arsenal spinal fixation system intended for posterior, non-cervical fixation in skeletally mature patients for treating degenerative disc disease, spondylolisthesis, fracture or dislocation, spinal stenosis, curvatures, tumor, pseud arthrosis, and failed previous fusion; zodiac degenerative spinal fixation system, a comprehensive spinal system used to address degenerative spinal conditions and deformity correction; OsseoScrew system to restore the integrity of the spinal column; trestle luxe anterior cervical plate system; and solanas posterior cervico/thoracic fixation system and avalon occipital plate. In addition, the company offers IdentiTi Porous Ti and Transcend Lateral Interbody Implants; Battalion PC; Novel SD; Solus Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion System. Further, it is developing EOS imaging products. Additionally, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

