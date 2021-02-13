Financial Review: Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) versus Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB)

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.5% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Bancorp $28.64 million 2.13 $2.19 million N/A N/A Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $13.40 million 4.12 -$12.55 million N/A N/A

Magyar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Magyar Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Bancorp 7.64% 3.92% 0.31% Kentucky First Federal Bancorp -96.29% 1.81% 0.33%

Summary

Magyar Bancorp beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey, the United States. The company's product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as savings, demand, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprise one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans. It also provides non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and investment securities. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates through seven branch offices located in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison; and a loan product office in Keyport, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Magyar Bancorp, MHC.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities; and provides insurance products and services. It operates through seven banking offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky.

