Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.85

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.85 and traded as high as $31.55. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $31.52, with a volume of 37,408,850 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 550.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 165.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

