FinNexus Achieves Market Cap of $9.12 Million (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, FinNexus has traded up 116% against the U.S. dollar. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and $3.90 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FinNexus token can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FinNexus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00071436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.23 or 0.01048891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00055785 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.59 or 0.05516991 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00026309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00018363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

FinNexus Token Profile

FinNexus (FNX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus

FinNexus Token Trading

FinNexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FinNexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FinNexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.