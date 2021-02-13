Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.21.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FINGF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Finning International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Finning International from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Finning International from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on Finning International from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Finning International from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Finning International alerts:

Shares of Finning International stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32. Finning International has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $24.79.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.