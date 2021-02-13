FIO Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.39 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $32.34 million and $4.39 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 64.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000497 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00033880 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 741,862,863 coins and its circulating supply is 218,636,736 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io . FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

