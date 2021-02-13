FIO Protocol One Day Volume Hits $4.52 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 70% against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $34.14 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000494 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00033804 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 741,858,296 coins and its circulating supply is 218,630,830 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog . The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

FIO Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

