Fire Lotto (FLOT) Hits Market Cap of $177,303.22

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last week, Fire Lotto has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar. One Fire Lotto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fire Lotto has a total market cap of $177,303.22 and $8.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00089613 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002626 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

FLOT is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Fire Lotto Coin Trading

Fire Lotto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

