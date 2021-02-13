Firo (FIRO) Trading 47.9% Higher Over Last Week

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, Firo has traded 47.9% higher against the dollar. Firo has a total market cap of $83.40 million and $16.18 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can now be purchased for $7.23 or 0.00015233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,444.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,828.86 or 0.03854708 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $222.30 or 0.00468549 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $721.60 or 0.01520926 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.61 or 0.00593562 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $232.26 or 0.00489535 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.28 or 0.00373655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00035245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,539,129 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

Firo Coin Trading

Firo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.