First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,725 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.77% of First Financial worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 33.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Financial by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in First Financial during the third quarter worth $85,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial alerts:

Shares of THFF stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.42. First Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 25.62%. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from First Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.