First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $11,295,292.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,151 shares of company stock valued at $18,621,784. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,471,000 after acquiring an additional 305,409 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth $7,788,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 524,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,360,000 after purchasing an additional 111,271 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,450.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 113,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 105,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at $4,083,000. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $43.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

