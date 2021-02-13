First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

First National has raised its dividend by 214.3% over the last three years.

Shares of FXNC stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.60. First National has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $20.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

