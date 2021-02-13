First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
First National has raised its dividend by 214.3% over the last three years.
Shares of FXNC stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.60. First National has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $20.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
First National Company Profile
First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.
