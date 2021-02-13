First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of FSWA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 575. First Sound Bank has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $5.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90.

About First Sound Bank

First Sound Bank provides various banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, middle-income individuals, not-for-profit organizations, entrepreneurs, professionals, and service companies primarily in Western Washington. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts.

