First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 1,476,031 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 195.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,230,117 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476,031 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.69% of FuelCell Energy worth $24,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,095.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,403 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $4,280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 156.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 840,801 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 110.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 202,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.96 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Few acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at $398,190.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.