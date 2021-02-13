First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 213,885 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 108.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 411,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,885 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.31% of IAA worth $26,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in IAA by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000.

NYSE IAA opened at $62.36 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average of $56.78. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

