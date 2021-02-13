First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 29,436 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.79% of Badger Meter worth $21,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 158,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after buying an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2,750.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 773,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,009,000 after buying an additional 746,436 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of BMI opened at $107.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.04. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $109.19.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $112.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.32 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $357,049.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,653.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $205,159.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,596 shares in the company, valued at $483,545.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.