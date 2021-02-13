First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,505 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Best Buy worth $21,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,368,006,000 after buying an additional 1,245,535 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $302,334,000 after acquiring an additional 599,588 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 3,013.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,422 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,914,000 after buying an additional 468,861 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,993,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Best Buy by 79.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,374 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $76,942,000 after purchasing an additional 307,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. Oppenheimer lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $120.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.12. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

